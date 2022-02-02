ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it is preparing for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to become available for children younger than 5 years old.
Pfizer-BioNTech asked the FDA to allow emergency use authorization for vaccines for children under 5. The plan will have to be reviewed and approved by the CDC before going into effect.
Children 6 months to 4 years old have not yet been eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine for the youngest population would be a smaller dose than what older children and adults get. Pfizer is proposing two doses be given three weeks apart for the youngest age group.
