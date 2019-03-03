MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigation is underway after an Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was struck Sunday morning.
Police said the 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe Police vehicle was sitting stationary on the inside shoulder northbound I-55 near mile post 71 with its emergency lights activated
Around 10:40 a.m. the driver of a 2009 Honda applied the breaks while approaching the ISP car. Police said the driver lost control of the car and struck the rear of the Chevrolet squad car.
The Honda then spun into the lane of traffic and a 2013 Volkswagen struck the Honda.
The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Bailey Neiber, and the ISP Trooper were both transported to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.
Northbound I-55 was shut down for an hour.
Police said the cash remains under investigation.
This is the eleventh ISP squad car struck since the beginning of the year.
