PEORIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Illinois are asking everyone to be on the lookout for a man accused of killing a woman late Sunday night.
The Peoria Police Department said they are looking for 49-year-old Lester A. Broom. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with yellow stripes on the sleeves.
Broom was identified as a suspect after a 58-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside an apartment on Northeast Adams around 11:10 p.m.
Peoria is located just under 200 miles northeast of St. Louis.
Anyone who knows Broom’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 309-673-4521.
