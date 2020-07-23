ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police have canceled a missing person advisory for a woman and child who were last seen at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said Aymee Lewis, 32, and Vivien Lewis were last seen Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 in the 4300 block of Thunderbolt Drive. Aymee was reportedly driving a black 2017 Ford Edge.
Law enforcement says Aymee has a condition that puts both her and the 11-month-old child at risk.
Vivien was last seen wearing a white onesie with ducks on it and has a red spot on the back left side of her head. Aymee was last seen wearing a maroon top and paisley shorts.
Early Thursday morning, authorities canceled the advisory, stating the duo had been located.
