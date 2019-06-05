ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police is issuing a public service announcement regarding cell phone cases made to resemble guns.
The department took to Facebook Tuesday night to tell about a situation two of their officers were involved in at Illinois Beach State Park. According to the post, the officers stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen and found out one of the people inside had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police said that suspect had what appeared to be a “pistol handle” showing from something that was tucked in his front waistband. The suspect was quickly handcuffed, at which time an officer found out that the item appearing to be a gun was actually a cell phone case.
“This incident serves as a reminder how quickly situations unfold for Officers under high-stress conditions, often leaving fractions of a second to make critical decisions,” read part of the post.
