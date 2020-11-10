(KMOV.com) - Illinois is one of several states that are part of the "National Popular Vote Interstate Compact" which would award their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.
However, the measure does not go into effect until enough states join the compact that equal 270 electoral votes, the number needed to elect the President.
