MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A group of parents has filed a lawsuit against 145 Illinois school districts, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others over COVID-19 mask requirements and school exclusions.
The lawsuit was filed in Macoupin County and names several Metro East districts as defendants. Among local districts named in the lawsuit are Edwardsville CUSD 7, Triad CUSD 2, Columbia CUSD 4, Highland CUSD 5 and Red Bud CUSD 132.
In August, Gov. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring masks in all Illinois schools, regardless of vaccination status. Last month, three parents in Triad CUSD 2 over the district’s mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.