Several teachers are suing the Triad School District in the Metro East saying Illinois' mask mandate, or required weekly testing, is unlawful and that Gov. Pritzker's order could have been ignored.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A group of parents has filed a lawsuit against 145 Illinois school districts, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others over COVID-19 mask requirements and school exclusions.

The lawsuit was filed in Macoupin County and names several Metro East districts as defendants. Among local districts named in the lawsuit are Edwardsville CUSD 7, Triad CUSD 2, Columbia CUSD 4, Highland CUSD 5 and Red Bud CUSD 132.

In August, Gov. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring masks in all Illinois schools, regardless of vaccination status. Last month, three parents in Triad CUSD 2 over the district’s mask mandate.

