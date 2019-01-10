AURORA, Ill. (AP) -- Health officials are urging people to get the flu shot after a 3-year-old girl died of influenza in suburban Chicago.
The Kane County Health Department and the Kane County coroner's office said this week that the child died Dec. 21 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.
The Daily Herald and WLS-TV report it's the first confirmed flu-related death in Illinois during the current influenza season.
There have been flu-related deaths in other states, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting a widespread presence of the flu virus in at least about half of the country.
Flu symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache and tiredness. Health officials stress that vaccination can help prevent the flu.
