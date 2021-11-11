WHEELING, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The search for a missing 1-year-old from Illinois is stretching to Missouri after police found the suspect's abandoned van overnight.
The Wheeling Illinois Police Department made a welfare check for Ja'nya Murphy, 21, Tuesday night after she had not been in touch with her family or been to work. When they arrived at her apartment on Inland Drive, a firefighter had to climb onto the balcony to get inside. The apartment door was unlocked, and Murphy was found dead.
As they searched the unit, Murphy's 1-year-old daughter Jacklyn Dobbs was missing. Investigators believe the child could've been taken from the home in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan, which was found in Missouri abandoned. Illinois police did not say exactly where in Missouri the van was found.
Jaclyn is about 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information should call local police.
