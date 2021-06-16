SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Mosquitoes in Illinois have tested positive for West Nile virus.
The Illinois Department of Health reported Wednesday that a mosquito batch from Skokie, Illinois in Cook County tested positive on June 9. There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported.
“We are starting to see West Nile virus make its annual appearance,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Remember to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”
The virus is transmitted through the commonly called house mosquito, which picks it up by feeding on an infected bird. Common West Nile virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death, can occur.
Last year, 26 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird and/or human case. The health department reported 39 human cases, including four deaths.
