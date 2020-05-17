BARRINGTON, Ill. (CNN/ WGN) – A Illinois mother shared her story hours after giving birth alone due to coronavirus.
One week ago, Kari Fanslow’s fiance, Cody Belcher, who manages several Jimmy John’s in Chicago, developed a fever and cough.
He tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, as Fanslow checked into Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital to be be induced for labor, she tested positive too.
"It kind of hit us like a ton of bricks. We tried everything we could, and he follows every rule that his company is telling him to abide by," she said.
With only a nurse and doctor by her side, she gave birth to August James Belcher. Her fiance was able to be there virtually on FaceTime.
“I don’t know how I did it, I don’t know what got into me,” said Fanslow. “But I was able to lift my head up and say ‘we gotta do what we need to keep this baby safe.”
Due to having the virus, the new mom couldn’t hold or nurse her son.
“That was obviously pretty devastating,” Fanslow said. “It had to be done, this is a situation he can’t be near me. It’s for his health, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Fanslow’s mother, Ann Hughes, is on standby. If baby August tests negative for coronavirus, she will bring him home and take care of him for two to three weeks.
“It’s my pleasure to do it. I’m pretty old to be doing night time feedings, but we’ll get through it,” Hughes said.
Fanslow said a nursery rhyme her mother used to sing to her as a child is getting her through this tough time.
It goes, “the only way out is through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.