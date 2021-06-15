ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new WalletHub study ranked the most fun states in America.
The study compared all the states across two key categories: “Entertainment & recreation” and “nightlife.” The categories were then evaluated on a variety of metrics on a 100-point scale.
California was listed the most fun in America, with Florida and Nevada rounding out the top three. Illinois came in fifth and Missouri was ranked 14th.
Click here to view the entire list and study.
