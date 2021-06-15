WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The body of a man who fire crews say jumped into the Meramec River in west St. Louis County was found.
The man jumped off a railroad trestle near Sherman Beach Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told firefighters the man never resurfaced.
Friends and family members are mourning the loss of a 34-year-old man from the Chicago-area who died following a boat crash in the Meramec River Saturday night. According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Milos Marjanovic was on a boat at George Winter Park along with five others just before 9 pm.
On Wednesday, the man was identified as 34-year-old Tarence Johnson, from Orvil, Illinois.
A Chicago-area man was killed in a boating accident on a stretch of the Meramec River in Fenton Saturday night. A Metro East teen drowned in the river in Franklin County on June 5.
Friends identified Horace Grigsby as the 15-year-old who drowned while swimming in the Meramec Caverns in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. Grigsby would have started his sophomore year at Collinsville High School this fall and competed on the football team his freshman year.
