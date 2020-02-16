JOPLIN, Mo. (The Joplin Globe) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident in southwest Missouri that killed a girl as she was boarding her school bus.
The Joplin Globe reports Lance Lee, of DeKalb, Illinois, pleaded guilty this week in the September 2018 death of 8-year-old Destiny Chambers in Joplin. The girl was hit by Lee's truck as she crossed a street to board her bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol later arrested Lee in Strafford.
He is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.
Destiny's father, Walter Chambers, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lee, the Joplin school district, the bus company and the bus driver.
