ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family members are mourning the loss of a 34-year-old man from the Chicago-area who died following a boat crash in the Meramec River Saturday night. According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Milos Marjanovic was on a boat at George Winter Park along with five others just before 9 pm.

The boat hit a rock, killing Marjanovic and injuring five others. Friends said two victims are out of the hospital and the three others, including the driver, Zarko Nedeljkovic, from St. Louis, are still battling serious injuries.

Austin Wiseman said he’s a friend and neighbor of Nedeljkovic’s and said the last few days have been extremely tough.

“It broke everybody’s heart, everybody, family, friends and even the neighbors around here,” Wiseman said. “Everybody was worried and concerned, everybody got to the hospital as fast as they could. Nobody slept, everyone was up all night worried.”

Wiseman said Nedeljkovic had friends in town for the weekend and that the group decided to go boating Saturday night. Nedeljkovic’s friend, Marjanovic sustained the worst injuries and died at the scene, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Wiseman said he knew of him through his frequent visits to the area and said he had an in-depth conversation about life with him, earlier that day.

“I’ve talked to him a lot but I never got to sit down and actually get to know him and the it hurts to know the day I sat down with him to hear about his life was the day that he passed,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman said his neighbor is an experienced boater and is out on the Meramec River all of the time. As he continues to pray for the other five victims and their recovery, he is reminded that this tragedy will stick with him forever.

“Heartbreak, tears knowing that we’re not going to get someone back or that boat ever again,” Wiseman said. “We’ll never to get to see his smile, hear his voice or others to know who he was.”

Friends said many of those onboard have relatives in Serbia that they are still trying to notify. A GoFundMe page has set up by the family.