NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North City during the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near North Broadway and Mound.
The man, who was found with a gunshot to the head, died after being taken to the hospital.
Police later identified the man as 60-year-old Wesley Donaldson, of Fillmore, Illinois.
Anyone with any information can call police at 314-444-5371 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
