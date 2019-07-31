KANE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois authorities have charged a 24-year-old man who fired 14 rounds from an AK-47 after hearing the laughter outside his home early Sunday morning.
Charging documents state that Steven Mendoza, 24, fired several shots in the air while his neighbors had about six to eight guests in the yard at the time.
Mendoza reportedly got upset after hearing giggling outside of his window around 2 a.m. The 24-year-old lives near the intersection of Interstate 90 and Route 72.
Prosecutors charged Mendoza with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.