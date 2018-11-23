BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) - An 25-year-old man was arrested after an alleged marijuana deal ended with the death of a Belleville man, officials say.
Police said a man’s body was found near the intersection of West Monroe and Bornman around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
A witness arrived to the Belleville police station and told officers that there was an altercation between the victim and two suspects at a fast food restaurant. Officials say the altercation started after the victim approached James Jennings, 25, and another suspect to buy marijuana.
The victim then walked towards a nearby park with the suspects and began drinking alcohol before buying the drugs.
After the exchange, the victim realized the marijuana was fake and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, police say.
The suspects searched the victim's pockets before fleeing the scene.
Hours later, deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's office arrested James and another person at the Emerson Park Metrolink station.
Jennings was charged with charged with one count of first degree murder. His bond set at $500,000 bond.
A second person in connection with this crime has not been charged but is in custody at St. Clair County jail.
