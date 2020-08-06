LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Illinois man died after being hit with an anchor while boating in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Craig Gathmann, of Mainto, was hit with the anchor after it came out of the water while the boat was in motion. The tension in the rope reportedly caused the anchor to leave the water, striking Gathmann.
Gathmann, 55, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the accident.
This is the third boating fatality for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop F in 2020.
