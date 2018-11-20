BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Bond County, Illinois have charged a 27-year-old with first-degree murder after he allegedly shook his baby to death.
According to court documents, James Andrew Hickman, of Greenville, Ill., shook his baby, born in September of 2019, knowing that such an act would cause a strong probability of death to the child.
Court documents state the penalties that are carried with the charge include an imprisonment range of 20-60 years.
Hickman will not be eligible for probation.
