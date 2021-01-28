CHICAGO (AP) -- Federal authorities have arrested an Illinois man who they say can be seen on video fighting with National Guard members outside the U.S. Capitol during the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6.
Mathew Capsel was arrested Tuesday on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted area and resisting law enforcement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Capsel was arrested after a former neighbor and a social media friend identified him from a video taken during the riot. Caspel was identified in part by a tattoo on his face.
The video was posted on TikTok. The criminal complaint says Capsel was arrested in southern Illinois. Records show a Mathew Caspel living in Marseilles in LaSalle County.
