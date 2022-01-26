(KMOV.com) -- Some lawmakers want to leave all punishment on the table for those convicted of killing law enforcement officers.
A proposal made Wednesday in Illinois asks for the death penalty, which was abolished in the state in 2011, to be reinstated for anyone who kills an officer in the line of duty. Those convicted of killing an officer currently receive life in prison.
The St. Louis area has seen a number of law enforcement officers get killed on the job in recent years. Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. and Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins have all died in the line of duty since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.