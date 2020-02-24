ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new push in Illinois would ban Styrofoam and other single-use plastics.
A group of state lawmakers introduced four different bills tackling plastic waste. Senate bill 3677 would ban stores from selling or distributing containers made of polystyrene foam, often under the brand Styrofoam.
House bill 3335 would add a a $0.10 tax fee on single-use plastic carryout bags. This fee would not apply for carryout bags used to carry items bought from a governmental food assistance program.
Advocates say they hope to increase sustainability and improve the health and appearance of public spaces, land, and waterways.
