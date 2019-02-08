SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Illinois lawmaker has filed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.
Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana introduced the bill in late January, which would allow licensed business to grow and sell pot. The bill would also allow residents to grow up to 24 plants at the home.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the bill would require 10 percent of the net income of a marijuana business to go to the local governing body. It would also require a 10 percent excise tax to generate state revenue.
In addition to Ammons’ bill, lawmakers have been working on a more restrictive proposal for over a year.
