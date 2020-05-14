MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- If you're an Illinois resident who has lost their job during the coronavirus pandemic, the governor just launched a website designed to help you and your family.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of a new online portal to help connect workers with appropriate jobs and career training.
Illinois residents have free access to Get Hired Illinois where job seekers and employers can find available opportunities in their area and fields.
The state has also partnered with Coursera to offer free workforce development courses.
