ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you know someone living in Illinois and struggling to schedule an online COVID-19 vaccine appointment? The state now has a solution.

The Illinois Department of Public Health launched the Vaccine Appointment Call Center on Friday to help those having difficulty registering and scheduling appointments over the internet. This comes as the state begins to see larger shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to make sure our most vulnerable populations, such as our seniors and individuals in heavily impacted communities who may not have access to online services, are able to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the department's director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

The health department said they have about 500 agents answering calls in both English and Spanish with availability for other language translations. Agents will help both who can't navigate online registration and those who don't have internet access.

The Vaccine Appointment Call Center is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight at 833-621-1284.