FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The largest marijuana dispensary in Illinois is now open in the Metro East.
Ascend hosted their grand opening at their new facility in Fairview Heights Thursday morning. The five thousand square foot dispensary could serve up to one thousand customers per day.
This is the company's second retail store in our area. The other location is in Collinsville.
“Fairview Heights has been an amazing partner to help progress the process of opening up cannabis in their town. We operate another store close by in Collinsville, so the synergy is going to be great to help us serve the growing population,” said Chris Melillo with Ascend Wellness Holdings.
