Issues with supply are complicating the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in St. Clair County, Illinois, where demand is much higher than supply.

WATERLOO, Ill (KMOV.com) -- Metro East health department officials are concerned COVID-19 vaccinations could be directed to an unexpected group of people. 

John Wagner, director of the Monroe County Health Department, told News 4 Tuesday that prisoners in Illinois will start receiving vaccinations February 22. Wagner said when he heard the news, he was shocked. 

"The upper age population who's at the most risk can't find vaccinations, and the state is going to vaccinate 20 and 30-year-olds. It just makes no sense," Wagner said. The health department director, who's been begging the state for more vaccines daily, said he's frustrated and thinks the public should be as well. 

"There will be tens of thousands of doses going to prisoners when the 80-year-old grandma, who's been a law abiding citizen her whole life, can't find a vaccine anywhere," Wagner said. "We're gonna vaccinate the 21-year-old rapist in prison? It just makes no sense whatsoever," he continued. 

News 4 has reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections for clarification on when inmates are planned to get vaccines. We're also working to find out where the vaccines are coming from and if they'll be taken out of county's individual distribution pools. 

