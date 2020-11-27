ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois nurse's words on the immense personal toll of treating COVID-19 patients has gone viral.
Carol Williams - a mother of four and an intensive care unit nurse of 17 years - snapped a selfie after spending hours working to save a COVID-19 patient.
Along with the photo she posted this plea to her followers: "Stop ignoring science-based recommendations of masking, social distancing, hand hygiene, and not gathering in large crowds; they work. Stop kidding yourself that this isn't going to affect you or someone you love or know; it will."
Williams said she hopes the photo conveys the "true reality" of being a COVID-19 patient as well as the experiences of being a health care worker.
"To see these patients coming in alone ... to realize they've might not make it through. It's a heavy burn for patients and for health care workers to try and help them through," Williams said.
Williams said working in this pandemic has effected her in a way she never imagined.
