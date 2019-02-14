SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House could vote on a plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2025.
Democrats who control the General Assembly are moving quickly because Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to sign the measure into law before he proposes his first annual budget. That's scheduled for Feb. 20.
The proposal would increase the current $8.25-an-hour base wage by $1 on Jan. 1. After a 75-cent jump July 1, 2020, it would increase $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025. The Senate approved the plan last week . The House Labor and Commerce Committee voted 19-10 along party lines Wednesday to advance it to the House floor.
A House vote could come as early as Thursday.
Rep. Will Guzzardi is the sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says people making $8.25 an hour are "being kept in poverty."
