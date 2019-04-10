Measles

At least 465 cases of measles have been reported in the United States since January 1, according to the latest numbers shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 CDC

CHICAGO (AP) -- Measles outbreaks across the country have prompted several Illinois health systems to pressure parents who haven't vaccinated their children to do so.

One of the systems, Lurie Children's Hospital, is sending letters to families of its primary care patients 16 months and older who haven't had a first dose of the vaccine and 7 years old and older who haven't received a second dose.

Department of Pediatrics vice chairman Dr. Matthew Davis said Lurie decided to step up its efforts to reach unvaccinated children because the current spread of measles is a reminder society depends on vaccination to keep serious and fatal diseases in check.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children get two doses of measles vaccine, which it says is 97% effective.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.