MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- There is a new push for three southern Illinois hospitals, including Anderson Hospital in Maryville, to run hundreds of coronavirus test daily
With this new push in mind, Illinois Gov. Pritzker is expanding the state's testing capabilities.
Anderson Hospital here is expected to process more than 470 swabs a day in efforts to help get tests back to patients faster. Over 1,600 new cases were reported Sunday and 43 new deaths.
The increase in cases in the largest single-day increase so far.
READ: Here's how one Metro East hospital is preparing for COVID-19 patients
So far in Illinois, 20,855 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 722 have died. More than 100,000 people have been tested in the state so far.
Pritzker said hotel rooms will be available in the Metro East in case they are needed to house COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care.
"First we need more ubiquitous testing. We're working hard to expand our state testing capacity and as we do so we're thinking about where and how these tests are available and to whom," the governor said.
A new testing site in East St. Louis will be announced at 11 a.m. during a Facebook live on the City of East St. Louis' page.
