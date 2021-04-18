ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Illinois Department of Public Health called on high school and college students to get their COVID-19 shots Sunday.

News 4 met up with some of the students being vaccinated at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. The students had gotten their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and they said they are excited to move forward. .

"I'm really excited just for summer," Eva Caponi said. "Hopefully things will open up eventually."

"I just got my second dose for COVID-19 this morning. I was excited to be fully vaccinated and get the economy fully back open," Tyler Reynolds said.

A recent study done nationally by the University of Michigan found that 84 percent of people between the ages of 14 and 24 are willing to or have already gotten a vaccine for COVID-19. The students who spoke to News 4 say they are doing it to keep others safe.

"It was kind of a given that I was going to get it because I have grandparents and I need to protect them, and I do sports and I'm around a lot of people all of the time," Lauren Suhl said.

"Just because you think you're not going to get anything, there's other people you have to be careful of and cautious of," Caponi said. "So. I think even if you don't want to do it for yourself, you should do it for other people and keep other people safe."

People older than 16 can now get vaccinated in Illinois.