BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Half of Illinois' counties are in a warning level for COVID-19 infections as 51 of the 102 counties have reached virus risk indicators.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said people aren't following guidelines meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Counties reach a warning level when two or more virus indicators go above the controlled level; like hospital admissions and availability in ICU beds, positivity rate, new cases and deaths compared to the amount of testing, etc.
The state had 34 counties at a warning level last week and two weeks ago it was just 26. The 51 counties announced Friday include nine in the St. Louis region.
The health director broke down in tears during Friday's virus update as she was announcing the new COVID-19-related deaths. She had to step away from the podium to compose herself before resuming the briefing.
She said while she knows this race is difficult and long, she is asking everyone is stay strong in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm asking you to fight the fatigue. fight the urge to give up on social distancing. Fight for your kids to have safe, healthy opportunity to have in-person learning in school with teachers who are trained to teach them in the classroom," Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
State officials added 3,874 cases and 31 deaths on Friday, raising the state's cumulative total to 364,033 cases and 9,418 deaths.
"Fight to have safe healthy environments in which we can work so that businesses can remain open so that our economies can start to thrive again."
