ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health released recommendations Wednesday for celebrating the holiday season safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traveling
- Consider the mode of transportation you're taking (car, plane, bus, train), the dates you're traveling and your risk to COVID-19 while traveling
- Carry a personal sanitizing kit that contains hand sanitizer, wipes and extra masks
- Driving your own vehicle will reduce exposure to COVID-19
- If you are sick, do not travel and do not attend holidays gatherings
Holiday Gatherings
- If you're hosting, limit the numbers of guests and try to have things outside if the weather permits
- If you're gathering inside, try to increase airflow by partially opening a couple of windows
- When making seating arrangements for a meal, keep members of the same household together and put space between one family and another
- When serving food, avoid a buffet-style and have one person serve all the food so people are not handling the serving utensils
- Ask your guests to limit their activities two weeks before the gathering
Shopping
- Try to do shopping for gifts online and choosing pick-up options if available
- Grocery shopping online with delivery and curbside pick-up options
- If you have to shop in person, try to not go at a busy time
For a full list of the tips, click here.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends everyone to get their flu shot now.
To find a location for COVID-19 testing in Illinois, visit here.
