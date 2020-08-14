(KMOV.com) - At least 20 children in Illinois have come down with a rare but severe illness in children linked to COVID-19, placing Illinois among the top seven states in the country for the number of cases, according to a new federal report.
It's called Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. Symptoms include a rash, severe fatigue, fever, red eyes, red lips and red tongue.
Doctors say those with MIS-C may have heart problems and long hospital stays. The syndrome can be treated with medicine and therapy.
The disease is not contagious, but doctors say it is linked to COVID-19.
“It typically seems to happen a couple of weeks after a COVID infection," said Dr. Rachel Sine, a doctor with Parkside Pediatrics. "They either had been diagnosed with it, or they had antibodies that said that they may have had a recent infection."
Doctors say the best way to prevent MIS-C is to try and prevent COVID-19. Parents shouldn't panic, but be aware of any developing symptoms after a coronavirus infection.
