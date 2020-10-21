ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois saw it's fourth day of more than 4,000 new cases in the month of October, all of which coming in the last week.
Wednesday's new cases reached 4,342 as the state topped more than 355,0000 cases.
Some of the increase in cumulative is due to a surge in testing, as the state had more than 75,000 tests performed three days in a row during that stretch. However, the seven-day positivity rate in the state has been climbing, reaching 5.7% Wednesday.
That number represents the highest the seven-day rate has been since early June.
In Region 4, which includes the Metro East, the positivity rate has risen for eight straight days, but remains just below the eight percent threshold at 7.6%. If a region has three consecutive days where the positivity rate remains above eight percent, additional mitigation measures are triggered such as limitations on bars and restaurants.
