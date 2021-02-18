BELLEVILLE, Ill (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 1 million more people have been vaccinated in Illinois than Missouri according to data from both state's health departments, however, when population is taken into account, it's nearly the same percentage of people vaccinated in each state.

Just hours ago, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was at a Metro East mass vaccination site seeming hopeful for what's ahead. The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville is one of the largest vaccination sites in Illinois, giving shots to at least 1,000 people daily. Pritzker said this is the way to get back to, what we know, as normal.

"Every day we're getting closer to that. Every time we get a shipment of vaccine and people sign up and come get vaccine, we're getting closer," Pritzker said.

The governor said he saw first-hand Thursday the efficiency and effectiveness of Belleville site, and said it's reflective of the progress the state has seen as a whole.

"We now have one of the lowest transmission rates in the entire nation," he said. "It's one of the reasons why everyone in the state has moved off of Tier 3 mitigations."

Moving forward, Pritzker said vaccinating the population will pick the economy back up, allow for small and local businesses to thrive, and eventually move on from this pandemic. The challenge still is lack of supply, though Pritzker said he's working hand in hand with the Biden administration to get more shots.

"I fight every day to get more vaccines to the state of Illinois. When I say fight we're on the phone- our IDPH, our governor's office, and me personally, to make sure we're not only getting our fair share, but making sure we get it in a speedy fashion," he said.

Pritzker did mention that the White House has promised 500,000 additional doses coming to the state. News 4 tried to ask for clarification on where those vaccines are going and when, however we were asked to send additional questions to the governor's secretary.

We have not heard back.