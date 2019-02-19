ILLINOIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday that will set the state's minimum wage to reach $15 an hour by 2025.
It was one of the new Democratic governor's top campaign promises. He signed the six-year plan Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion in Springfield, Illinois.
The current minimum wage in the $8.25 in the Prairie State and residents can expect to see an $1 increase on Jan. 1., 2020.
Business groups opposed the plan. They wanted a longer phase-in and a regionalized approach with lower minimum wage levels for areas outside Chicago.
Pritzker noted there are payroll tax credits in the law to ease the transition for employers.
