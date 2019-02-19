ILLINOIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday that will set the state's minimum wage to reach $15 an hour by 2025. 

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2014, file photo, protesters participate in a rally on Chicago's south side as labor organizers escalate their campaign raise the minimum wage for employees to $15 an hour. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

It was one of the new Democratic governor's top campaign promises. He signed the six-year plan Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion in Springfield, Illinois.

The current minimum wage in the $8.25 in the Prairie State and residents can expect to see an $1 increase on Jan. 1., 2020.

Business groups opposed the plan. They wanted a longer phase-in and a regionalized approach with lower minimum wage levels for areas outside Chicago.

Pritzker noted there are payroll tax credits in the law to ease the transition for employers.

