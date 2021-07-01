On July 1, the gas tax in Illinois rose from 38.7 cents per gallon to 39.2 cents per gallon.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The gas tax in Illinois increased July 1.

The state’s motor fuel tax rate increased by half-cent per gallon, rising from 38.7 cents per gallon to 39.2 cents per gallon.

Last year, the gas tax rose by 0.7 cents per gallon, from 38 cents to 38.7 cents.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.