COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The gas tax in Illinois increased July 1.
The state’s motor fuel tax rate increased by half-cent per gallon, rising from 38.7 cents per gallon to 39.2 cents per gallon.
Last year, the gas tax rose by 0.7 cents per gallon, from 38 cents to 38.7 cents.
