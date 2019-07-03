(KMOV.com) – The owner of numerous Moto Marts in Illinois says a gas tax increase just signed into law will be bad for business.
The law doubled Illinois’ gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents. Station owner Robert Forsythe says it will hurt his company and the little guy.
He also added the many drivers will simply go into Missouri, and not only buy gas, but other items too.
Others are calling for a boycott of Illinois gas stations, saying it’s a way to send a message to lawmakers in Springfield, demanding they find other ways to raise revenue.
Some lawmakers say the tax is a tough but needed sacrifice to help fund infrastructure projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.