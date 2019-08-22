COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri officials say an 18-year-old freshman from Illinois died at a residence hall.
University police identified the student as Erik Severson, of Aurora, Illinois. He was fund unresponsive Wednesday in his room at Excellence Hall.
ABC17 reports police do not believe foul play was involved in Severson's death.
University counselors met with students upset about the death on Thursday.
Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.abc17news.com
