CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A FedEx delivery driver was critically injured when he was attacked by two American Bulldogs in rural Illinois.
Police in Calhoun County, Illinois tell News 4 the FedEx driver was attacked north of Kampsville on Saturday. The worker had to have his left arm amputated below the forearm. He also sustained serious injuries to his right arm and both legs. The worker remains in a St. Louis hospital with significant injuries and is awaiting further surgeries.
The brother of the victim said the two dogs busted threw the home's front door when he was delivering a package. When the homeowner got home, the dogs were on top of the driver.
