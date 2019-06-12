ALMA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A farmer in Alma, Illinois is supporting the St. Louis Blues in a big way.
Kyle Mazanek made a three-acre Blue Note in the 40-acre field at Mazanek Farms Tuesday.
Susan Day sent News 4 photos taken by her husband, Richard Day of Daybreak Imagery, and said she rode with the farmer while he was creating the design.
