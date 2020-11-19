ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A class-action lawsuit ordered Facebook to pay $650 million to Illinois Facebook users and they have until Monday to claim their share of cash.
The Chicago Tribune reports nearly 1.4 million people have already filed as of Wednesday. Facebook settled following claims it collected and stored scans of faces without notice or consent.
If you appeared in a picture uploaded to Facebook after June 7, 2011, you have to claim by Monday, Nov. 23.
Click here to see if you're eligible to receive a payment and make a claim.
