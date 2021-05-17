SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday.

Illinois loosening COVID-19 restrictions today Speaking at a press conference Thursday, the governor said restrictions will be loosened May 14, which includes allowing businesses to increase capacity limits to 60%. Those changes are considered to be the bridge phase before fully opening the state, which currently is scheduled for June 11.

Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.

Friday, Illinois officially entered the "bridge phase" of re-opening, which includes allowing businesses to increase capacity limits to 60 percent. The current plans calls for a full re-opening on June 11.

"I firmly believe in following the science and will revise my executive orders in line with @CDCgov guidelines lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people," Pritzker tweeted Thursday. "The scientists’ message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more."

According to the Illinois Department of Health, around 4.6 million Illinois residents are fully vaccinated, or 58 percent of residents 16 and older.