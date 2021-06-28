EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all driver’s licenses and ID cards until January 1, 2022.
“Extending expiration dates until January 1, 2022, means people with an expired driver’s license or ID card do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White. “During hot weather, I would suggest residents consider delaying visits to Driver Services facilities. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to continued social distancing efforts, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time. We are allowing more people in the facilities at one time due to relaxed protocols.”
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2232 into law Friday, which allows the Secretary of State’s office to extend the expiration dates. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CLD learner’s permits.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security previously extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
