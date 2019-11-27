Illinois is cracking down on those who park illegally. The operation will be focused on shopping malls and shopping centers.

A statewide sting will begin on Black Friday targeting people who illegally park in handicap spaces.

Handicapped Signs

In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2015 photo, a handicapped parking sign marks a parking spot on Castle Island in Boston. Advocates want to replace the familiar image of a stick figure in a wheelchair with an action-oriented logo to emphasize ability, not disability. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The operation will be focused on shopping malls and shopping centers. One of the malls that will be monitored is St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.

Fines for illegally parking in the handicap spaces could reach $350.

The sting will last throughout the holiday season.

