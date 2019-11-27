FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois is cracking down on drivers who park illegally.
A statewide sting will begin on Black Friday targeting people who illegally park in handicap spaces.
The operation will be focused on shopping malls and shopping centers. One of the malls that will be monitored is St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
Fines for illegally parking in the handicap spaces could reach $350.
The sting will last throughout the holiday season.
