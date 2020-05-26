CHICAGO (AP) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker says metrics used to measure the severity of the coronavirus pandemic are trending downward as Illinois prepares to further open businesses.
Illinois' COVID-19 positivity rate, which hit a high of 23% in April, is roughly 9%. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is at a six-week low.
Public health officials on Tuesday announced 1,178 new cases and 39 new deaths. Overall, there have been 113,195 cases and 4,923 deaths.
Chicago announced plans to hire and train 600 people to boost contact tracing efforts, part of a plan to loosen restrictions intended to limit the spread of the virus.
