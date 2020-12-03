SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois public health officials reported 10,959 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness Thursday and a second consecutive day of record-high deaths.
The 192 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, matched the toll from May 13, at the height of the initial wave of the disease in Illinois.That total is second only to the 238 reported Wednesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported this week was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.Illinois has now suffered 12,830 deaths among 759,562 coronavirus infections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.